Iowa legislator says he shouldn't have to tell disabled neighbors 'Move to Minnesota' if they want to work

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV — Permanently disabled adults who can work and want to work in Iowa are often limited by income rules for Medicaid recipients in the state. The rules, says a state representative, keep people in poverty.



A bill proposed during the legislative session earlier this year by Rep. Josh Turek of Council Bluffs would have allowed disabled neighbors on Medicaid to work more hours while keeping their health insurance.

The bill had bipartisan support in committee during the Legislative session this year, but never made it to the floor for a vote.

“It’s unfortunate that now, I have to tell disabled people in the state, ‘Move to Minnesota. You won’t be limited.’ It shouldn’t be that way,” said Iowa Rep. Josh Turek.

“It costs more to keep people like Carly below the poverty level than it does to just let her work,” said Megan Sorensen, whose daughter Carly has Spina Bifida and can only work part-time.

Imagine having goals and dreams and aspirations and wanting to work...but you can’t because you have to choose between gainful employment and lifesaving healthcare. I’m your southwest Iowa neighborhood reporter, Katrina Markel in Council Bluffs.

This is one of a series of stories I’ve been telling about Iowans with disabilities and how many of their needs are not being met.

“Ultimately, they get off of SNAP benefits, they get off of rent assistance,” he said.

At the time, I talked to 21-year-old Carly Sorenson and her mom, Megan. Carly was born with Spina Bifida. She wants to work fulltime as an early childhood educator but can only work part-time and keep Medicaid. Private health insurance wouldn’t cover her needs.

“Because when they made these policies,” Turek said. “I don’t think they were keeping permanently disabled individuals in mind.”

Turek, who uses a wheelchair, says these laws were intended to deter fraud, but the reality is different.

In Iowa, a single, disabled adult on Medicaid is currently limited to about $30,000 a year and $12,000 in assets, which means they can’t own a home or even a wheelchair accessible van.

“First off, I wouldn’t have to be living at my parents’ house. I’d have a little bit of a feel of that independence.”

20-year-old Owen Hansen is looking forward to studying in Iowa Western’s drone program this fall.

“I’m just excited more for the social aspect,” he said.

As a quadriplegic, there’s a lot he can do. He dreams of someday having his own place, his own family, but he’ll need some of the care that only Medicaid provides.

“I want to be an active member of the community. I don’t know, I love Council Bluffs,” he said.

If re-elected, Turek plans to re-introduce his bill in the legislature next year.

