MORE HOUSING NEEDED: Council Bluffs, Iowa West Foundation announce development grants

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) —



Video shows the First Avenue Development Site in Council Bluffs and plans for the neighborhood in the future.

The Iowa West Foundation has pledged $4 million in matching grant money for a new, affordable housing program. The City of Council Bluffs is kicking $2 million from ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds.

Priority neighborhoods have been identified as First Avenue, East Manawa, River’s Edge, and Dodge Park.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Pretty soon, neighbors near the First Avenue Development site in Council Bluffs are going to see a lot of construction. The city is partnering with the Iowa West Foundation on a new affordable housing development program and this is one of the priority neighborhoods.

The Iowa West Foundation, which is funded by casion revenue, pledged four million dollars to be matched with other funds…including 2 million dollars from the city’s ARPA allocation; that’s COVID-era federal funding.

It’s a city-wide program, but in addition to First Avenue, priority neighborhoods will be East Manawa, River’s Edge, and Dodge Park. Developers interested in applying for grants to build multi-family or so-called “missing middle” housing can apply through the city starting February 1.

At the First Avenue Development Site in Council Bluffs, I’m your southwest Iowa neighborhood reporter, Katrina Markel.