'TRIANGLE OF DEATH': Iowa lawmakers create provision to fund railroad overpasses

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — For several years, Council Bluffs neighbors have called a section of the south end the "Triangle of Death." It's because all the routes in and out of the triangular shaped neighborhood can be blocked by trains. It creates concerns about access for emergency personnel and frustrations for residents.

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Council Bluffs' 'Triangle of Death' may get fix from state budget

Concerned Citizens of Pottawattamie County and local lawmakers worked together on a fix that was written into the state budget this week.

Shawna Anderson, a member of Concerned Citizens of Pottawattamie County, called KMTV after the state budget passed. "I'm just so freakin' excited!"

Jason Gross, a Council Bluffs neighbor, knows that pain too well: "I've been stuck behind (the train) almost two hours."

Council Bluffs lawmakers authored a provision in the state budget that sets up a fund to eventually build overpasses in Iowa neighborhoods affected by railroad crossings.

State Rep. Brent Siegrist (R-Council Bluffs) says the fund uses state infrastructure money: "You know, I'm thrilled to get something done. It takes some time sometimes."

The fund, he says, is designed to attract additional investment: "And so hopefully with that (state) money going into the fund we're going to entice some federal money to come in."

Anderson said the effort is a lesson in how neighbors can work together to make a change.

"We've been meeting for two-and-a-half years. Bringing people in that have never paid attention to what's going on in the city or anything like that. It's because it affects them every single day that it got them involve," she said.

"It really is an example of local citizens banding together and putting pressure on if you will and receptive legislators," said Siegrist.

For Gross, the stakes are personal. When asked what it would mean to have an overpass at one of these intersections, he said: "It'd mean everything. I mean, it's a complete game changer for everything."

It will take a few years before construction can begin. In the meantime, neighbors, the city, and state lawmakers say they will continue to work with the railroad to make sure south end residents can get in and out of the neighborhood.

KMTV asked Union Pacific for a comment and we have not heard back as of the time this was published.

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