Best of Cheap Eats 2022: Dessert

From bakeries to ice cream shops, some of our tastiest Cheap Eats segments featured treats - and the Metro has several good spots to choose from.
Posted at 12:11 PM, Dec 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-30 13:24:44-05

3 News Now Anchor Serese Cole takes a look at some of the "sweetest" moments of 2022.

See the full list of favorites below.

Christy Creme

Cheap Eats: Christy Creme opening is the unofficial start to summer in Council Bluffs

Chocolaterie Stam

Cheap Eats: Chocolaterie Stam

The Dapper Doughnut

Cheap Eats: The Dapper Doughnut

Doozies

Cheap Eats: Doozies

Frank's Pizzeria

Cheap Eats: Frank's Pizzeria

OverEasy

CHEAP EATS: Fancy a butterbeer? Over Easy goes to Hogwarts

Sweet Magnolia's Bake Shop

Cheap Eats: Sweet Magnolias Bake Shop

