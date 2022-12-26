Best of Cheap Eats 2022: Sandwiches

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — We continue our "Best of" edition of Cheap Eats. From Phyl's Deli and Get Real Sandwiches to Three Kids Lobster, there were a number of new sandwich shops that opened this year in the Omaha metro.

3 News Now Anchor Serese Cole had the tough task of putting them all to the test.

Here are some of the restaurants she visited:

Phyl's Deli

Cheap Eats: Phyl's Deli

Get Real Sandwiches

Cheap Eats: Get Real Sandwiches

Three Kids Lobster

Cheap Eats: Three Kids Lobster

Burning Bridges

Cheap Eats: Burning Bridges food truck

Hydes Slydes Burgers & Fries

Cheap Eats: Hyde's Slydes Burgers & Fries

Everetts

Cheap Eats: Everett's

Poppin Smoke

Cheap Eats: Poppin' Smoke Southern Grill

