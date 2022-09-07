Omaha metro restaurants to support during Black Restaurant Week

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — This week, you have a chance to visit a restaurant you've never tried. Black Restaurant Week is a national initiative to connect locals to locally Black-owned eateries. It's also an opportunity to celebrate the flavors of African American, African, and Caribbean cuisine while discovering Black-owned restaurants and culinary businesses in our community. You're invited to Eat. Sip. Repeat.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, less than 20% of businesses are minority-owned, so Black Restaurant Week is an opportunity to give restaurants a helpful boost.
There are several ways you can take part.
- Dine at a Black-owned restaurant with your family or friends.
- Follow Black-owned restaurants on social media. Like, share and post their content. Be sure to tag a friend.
- Purchase a gift card, merchandise, or culinary products from a restaurant.
Here is a list of the African American restaurants 3 News Now has recently featured in our newscasts.
