Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

3 News Now This Week | April 10, 2021 - April 16, 2021

What's trending on our website this week
items.[0].videoTitle
A look at what's trending this week on 3NewsNow.com
Posted at 3:56 PM, Apr 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-16 16:56:08-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A look at what's been trending on 3NewsNow.com for the week of April 3, 2021 - April 9, 2021.

Watch the above video or click the links for trending stories below:

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018