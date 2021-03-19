3 News Now This Week | Mar. 13, 2021 - Mar. 19, 2021

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A look at what's been trending on 3NewsNow.com for the week of Mar. 13, 2021 - Mar. 19, 2021.
Watch the above video or click the links for trending stories below:
- Omaha landlord evicts more tenants despite CDC moratorium
- Omaha Police detail shooting of officer at Westroads Mall
- Officer shot at Westroads Mall identified
- City of Omaha offering $5K community grants
- Omaha will be receiving a variety of new trees to replace dead ash trees
- Dr. Joseph Stothert, husband of Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert, dies
- Omaha landlords denied appeal to rental property registration ordinance a second time
- Sarpy County woman convicted of sex crimes with daughter's young friends
- Stothert makes first speech since husband's death; resumes campaign for re-election
- Creighton men's basketball earns 5 seed in NCAA Tournament, will play UC Santa Barbara in first round
- Capitol District gets new restaurant
- Meet the Omaha baby born in a hospital parking garage
- Woman’s Funny, Touching Obituary For Her ‘Dead Sexy’ Husband Is Going Viral
- Bond set for man who allegedly shot OPD officer at Westroads Mall
- Bars welcome St. Patrick's Day crowds after canceling events last year
- New coronavirus vaccination clinic site announced in Omaha
- NE & surrounding states put pedal to the metal amid pandemic
