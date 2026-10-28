Gospel music conversation comes to Salem Baptist Church in Omaha as part of Voices Amplified series

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha Performing Arts and Salem Baptist Church in North Omaha are teaming up for a conversation about gospel musicianship featuring a Grammy-nominated, Stellar Award-winning songwriter.

The event, happening Nov. 3, is part of the Voices Amplified series and brings in Dr. Percy Bady, who is now based in Houston, Texas, but originally from Chicago.

I sat down with music director Ananias Montague at Salem Baptist Church to talk about what's planned.

Montague said the day is designed with young artists and musicians in mind, giving them a chance to learn from Bady's background in songwriting and production.

"Because Percy has such a rich history of songwriting and production, I think this is a great opportunity for young artists, young musicians to come in and hear some of the history of gospel music and the level of production that is necessary in order to be successful in this industry," Montague said.

Montague described gospel as a foundational genre that shaped many styles of music.

"I think it's gospel is the foundation in my opinion of so many genres because it incorporates, you know, not just the Christian element, but the soul element, the rock and roll, the jazz, the blues element, gospel was, was formed out of blues and so, I think this is an opportunity for us to express that in mainstream music," Montague said.

Attendees won't just walk away with knowledge — they'll gain tools too. Montague also revealed a surprise: Bady will perform a small set in the room following the conversation.

The series is all about access, and Voices Amplified celebrates culture, with every season looking a little different.

To learn more about this event and the rest of the Voices Amplified season, visit O-PA.org.



This is a developing story, so check back with 3NewsNow.com for updates. Email the 3 News Now Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.