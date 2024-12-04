Gifts from your neighborhood: Logan has unique retailers in small town setting

LOGAN, Iowa (KMTV) — Logan, about a 30-minute drive from Council Bluffs, has a business district full of unique boutiques, specialty shops, and spots to get a bite to eat and something to drink. I visited just a handful of the community's retailers recently.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

I want to introduce you to a little town in my neighborhood where you can have a unique and festive holiday experience. I'm Southwest Iowa neighborhood reporter Katrina Markel in Logan, Iowa and, when I'm not on duty, this is a place that I would love to come back and do a little bit of holiday shopping.

A few years ago, there wasn't much retail along Logan's Main Street. Now, it’s different, says Mat Gross from the Chamber of Commerce.

"Somebody could come to town and make a, make a morning or afternoon going from shop to shop," said Gross.

Vintage decor, clothing, jewelry, and locally produced farm goods are just a few options.

Danelle Myer, owner of One Farm, opened her shop four years ago.

"Everything in the store is either from Iowa or the Omaha area,” said Myer. “And even like egg nog and mulling spice for the holidays are from the Omaha area."

Myer often collaborates with Danielle Richter, who operates She Market Boutique next door.

"How can we make sure that every store on the main street is open so people can walk up and down Main Street and hit four or six stores and not just one or two," Richter said.

"We just have an awful lot of different small shops that you wouldn't usually see in a small community,” said Gross.

After exploring Kim's Vintage and Gifts I was getting a little hungry: "I'm going to head over to the Tap Room now to see what's available to eat."

Tap Room 1890 is family-friendly, serves craft beers and has a menu that includes pizzas, burgers, salads and sandwiches. The owners also started a bakery next door.

Katrina: "What are you drinking?"

Bar Patrons: "Field water."

"If you come to Logan, you can start your day with some coffee and a pastry and then you could go to the taproom and have lunch or you could get a pizza to go from somewhere," Myer said.

And that's what I did.

I just ordered the 'beach day' pizza to go because I am a pineapple-on-pizza person. I'm your Southwest Iowa neighborhood reporter Katrina Markel, in Logan.

