Holiday shopping and volunteer opportunities in north Omaha

The Holiday season is all about spending time with the people you love and that can be drinking hot cocoa and listening to Christmas music or just giving back.

I’m Melissa Wright in north Omaha where you can get your Christmas gifts locally or support a new entrepreneur with a day service.

“Well this is home, north Omaha is home," said Annette Taylor.

TheAframerican book store has been in north Omaha for over 30 years. Annette Taylor is co-owner. You can buy just about anything — body oils, photography, trinkets, artifacts and clothing.

“They can find a special gift here, all year round. Christmas is an added bonus for us," said Taylor.

Just a few blocks down on 24th and Lake, Styles of Evolution. The owner… Don McPherson, says its their job to make neighbors feel confident.

“Styling and profiling, when you're with us..thats what we believe in,” said McPherson.

At the Styles of Evolution, they have officially started stocking there Christmas collection. Adding colorful and sparkly apparel for both, men and women.

“We just want you to come in here and say ‘hey, make yourself at home," said McPherson.

If buying presents this year is not on your list of things to do you can also give back in other ways.

“We are always in need of people to sponsor a meal or cook a meal and bring it on site, where you would be able to serve if thats of interest you,” said Andy Saladino.

Andy Saladino with Youth Emergency Services says a hot meal goes a long way. But neighbors looking to support kids and young adults… experiencing homelessness, can also donate hygiene products, clothes and pantry items.

If you are looking for more hands-on volunteering, No More Empty Pots is looking for volunteers.

“So holidays are the biggest time of the year for entrepreneurs, so in order for them to be successful for their business we're trying to supply them with all of the tools and community support as we can possibly provide them," said Waugh

Alisha Waugh with No More Empty Pots says neighbors can step up and support local entrepreneurs through volunteer opportunities. Coming up on January 3rd, you can volunteer to clean up the community kitchens at the Florence location. You can sign up by visiting their website.

“Having that commodity and knowing that that community is behind them, even if it's not a dollar sale but its showing their physical support is something that is very meaningful to them," said Waugh.

Whether you are shopping for a gift or wanting to support a neighbor there is a place for you in this neighborhood. In north Omaha, I’m Melissa Wright.

