NORTHWEST OMAHA: Small business shopping for the holidays

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — It’s once again the holiday season where for me, I’m reminded of time spent with family, snuggled up by the tree, just enjoying each others company.

I'm going to show you today as we take a look at how some local businesses in Northwest Omaha are helping our neighbors find the right gift for loved ones this holiday season.

BENNINGTON — EARL & GRAY

Here in Bennington, Earl & Gray is a place to find holiday decorations for your home or to gift to others.

Owner Abbie Niles tells me a fan favorite gift has been the Christmas greens and seasonal candles.

“It smells like a Christmas tree. It has like a pine scent to it, but it's clean. It's not overpowering. It's just really good,” said Niles.

For four and a half years in Bennington, Niles says Earl & Gray prides themselves on being a small business that can help neighbors customize decor and find what they’re looking for.

“I always talk about Earl and Gray as an experience and so people are coming in, they're running into their friends while they're shopping,” said Niles. “So, it’s just more of like a small-town experience vs again that big box store experience.”

ELKHORN — KIMBA’S TOUCH POTTERY

“I’m Kimba Hawks. I've had this business; I’ve been here for 10 years. I started in my basement with a wheel, a couple of students and then we found this building and it's just thrived,” said Kimba Hawks.

In Old Towne Elkhorn, Kimba’s Touch Pottery helps neighbors find hand crafted gifts.

Kimba tells me the most popular gifts people shop for are simple things like mugs or bowls but sometimes she’ll take on unique requests.

You can even make something yourself. Kimba’s is selling gift certificates for classes. To join a class, you can either call or stop by the shop to sign up.

“There are several students that have been with me for a long time. And, so they're, now, they've joined together, and they call themselves old, old town potters and they do craft fairs and things and go sell their stuff. I'm like a proud mom,” said Hawks.

NORTHWEST OMAHA — AWAKENINGS

In northwest Omaha, awakenings has unique gifts that owner Kelli Miller says can help you with mind, body, and soul balance.

“Everybody in the family has a crystal lover somewhere and so that's why we love to have the store here,” said Miller.

Each crystal has its own identification card with properties of what it can do for you or a loved one.

“So, they can figure out where they're at on their journey in life and maybe get some, you know, hints or clues on where to go next,” said Miller.

This year, Awakenings even has a crystal advent calendar so you can understand your spiritual development in a new way each day leading up to Christmas.

So, whether you’re decorating for the holidays, looking for something hand-crafted or even something unique, northwest Omaha has something for everyone.