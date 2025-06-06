Today in your neighborhood: A new campus for St. Pats in Elkhorn, Plus City View tenants have weeks to move

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Good morning, neighbors. We have a few rain showers this morning, once they move out it will be a dry & warm Friday! Storm chances return Saturday morning, however. Let's check out the latest news from your neighborhood.

NEIGHBORHOOD CHECK-IN

City View tenants given just weeks to move out according to North Omaha Community Partnership. Organizations are providing moving assistance and helping residents find a new home. Plus, a new chapter begins for St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Elkhorn. These stories and more in today's Neighborhood Check-In.

Neighborhood Check-In June 6, 2025

WEEKEND FUN

A lot is happening across our neighborhoods this week end, as summer favorites return! Check out some of the things we're looking forward to.

What's Happening This Weekend - (June 6 - June 8)

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Connecting trail riders to communities: From homemade pies to fresh, hot pizza and music, the Pie Ride is an event that not only brings people together from the MoPac trail but also raises money for different organizations in the community. Watch the story below.

How the Elmwood pie ride is helping local organizations thrive

President Ford Memorial vandalized: The birth site of Gerald R. Ford in Central Omaha was vandalized with graffiti, including references to Donald Trump and Joe Biden, prompting concerns about the site's maintenance.

