Today in your neighborhood: CWS road closures happening today, Plus a former Husker legend takes on Esports

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Good Tuesday morning, neighbors! We really start to heat up today with a high near 89 in Omaha. Later in the week, a few spotty storms start to pop up. Here's who has the best chance for rain. Let's check out the latest news from your neighborhood.

NEIGHBORHOOD CHECK-IN

Local organizations are helping City View residents find a new place to live as the deadline to move out looms closer. Plus, College World Series preparations are well underway as fans gear up for the games that kick off Friday at Charles Schwab Field. These stories and more in today's Neighborhood Check-In.

Neighborhood Check-In June 10, 2025

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

From the gridiron to gaming: Former Husker Ahman Green has an extensive resume on the football field, and now he’s fulfilling his love of competition in a different way: with esports. What the story below.

Gridiron to gaming: Husker football hall of famer teaching life lessons through esports

Streets closing on Tuesday for CWS: This year you will want to pay extra close attention to where you are driving around Charles Schwab Field as even more streets will be closed to keep pedestrians safe.

Streets closing soon for College World Series

