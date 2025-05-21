Today in your neighborhood: Medical marijuana debate in Lincoln, Plus improving EMS services

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Good Wednesday morning, neighbors! The sunshine is back at times today, but it stays cool and breezy with a high near 66 in Omaha. Rain is still likely for part of your holiday weekend. Let's check out the latest news from your neighborhood.

NEIGHBORHOOD CHECK-IN

Will county-wide funding help Mills County neighbors get better ambulance services? Plus, debate over cannabis regulation in Nebraska hits the floor as lawmakers race to get bills passed before session ends. These stories and more in today's Neighborhood Check-In.

Neighborhood Check-In May 21, 2025

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Replanting in Ramblewood: While houses continue to get rebuilt post Arbor Day tornado in the Ramblewood neighborhood, some neighbors' focus has shifted to the next thing needed to bring this place back to life: trees. Watch the story below.

'Part of what makes a house a home': Rebuilding the tree canopy in tornado-struck Elkhorn neighborhood

Memorial Day Flag Project: Thousands of flags will be planted at Westlawn-Hillcrest Cemetery honoring each veteran buried there.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.