Today in your neighborhood: New tech keeping neighbors safe, Move out options at City View

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Good Monday morning, neighbors! The weekend heat continues into the workweek. Today will be mostly sunny with a high near 88 in Omaha. Click here to see who has the best chance for rain and storms midweek. Let's check out the latest news from your neighborhood.

NEIGHBORHOOD CHECK-IN

Glenwood Police say technology protects neighbors with autism and dementia. Plus, OHA has issued move out packets to tenants on vouchers in City View Apartments. These packets allow the tenants to break their lease and find a new home. These stories and more in today's Neighborhood Check-In.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Ag Industry reacts to UK trade deal: 'This could be a first step': Nebraska ethanol and beef producers say UK deal opens new doors for Ag industry.

On the Riverfront: 2025 Greater Omaha Heart & Stroke Walk is returning at a new location. 3 News Now's Zach Williamson gets a look at what to expect this year and how we can make a difference. Watch the story below.

NCAA Softball Tournament: Nebraska and Omaha softball are headed to the NCAA Tournament. Click here for details.

