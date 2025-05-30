Today in your neighborhood: Omaha's pedestrian 'subway', Plus free fun at La Vista Days this weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Good FRIDAY morning, neighbors!! The sunshine takes over today, and Omaha warms up to 82 degrees. We continue to heat up this weekend, but here's when Canadian wildfire smoke could impact air quality. Let's check out the latest news from your neighborhood.

NEIGHBORHOOD CHECK-IN

Dundee neighbors are calling on city officials to help maintain the pedestrian 'subway' that runs along 51st street, under Dodge. Plus, after months of waiting, we have learned that OPS plans to present its long-awaited investigation into the shooting that happened at Northwest High School last September to the school board next month. These stories and more in today's Neighborhood Check-In.

Neighborhood Check-In May 30, 2025

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Free Fun at La Vista Days: The annual La Vista Days celebration is happening this weekend. Organizers say families can enjoy almost every activity without spending a penny. Watch the video below for details.

La Vista prepares for annual La Vista Days this weekend

Husker Football: Nebraska football game times announced; Minnesota game moved to a Friday. Click here for the full line up.

Track coach motivated by the loss of his daughter: After losing his daughter in 2018, Omaha Central girls' track coach Todd Hunter needed a fresh start & found it in the sports he loves. Watch his story below.

High school track coach motivated by loss of his daughter

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.