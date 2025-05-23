Today in your neighborhood: Wells contaminated by 1960s missile sites, Plus Omaha annexation vote

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Good FRIDAY morning, neighbors!! The gloomy weather returns today with hit and miss rain, but there will be a lot of dry time. Highs will be near 63 in Omaha. Here's when your outdoor holiday plans have the best chance to be dry. Let's check out the latest news from your neighborhood.

NEIGHBORHOOD CHECK-IN

A Victorian home in Walnut Hill is raising safety concerns after two fires in last six months. Plus, Neighbors in the Stone Creek neighborhood received letters from the city this week that their neighborhood could be annexed by the city of Omaha. Those stories and more in today's Neighborhood Check-In.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Contamination from missile sites: Atlas missiles were only located outside Missouri Valley for a few years in the early '60s. But the toxic chemicals used to de-grease equipment are still seeping into groundwater. The Army Corps of Engineers is tasked with cleaning up the site and provided updates to affected landowners this week. Watch Southwest Iowa reporter Katrina Markel's full story below.

Lift Up Sarpy County goes to Washington: Following a story KMTV did with Lift Up Sarpy County, a national group invited Executive Director Tanya Gifford to the capitol to talk with Nebraska representatives about issues families are facing and what the non-profit is trying to do to help. Watch Sarpy County reporter Greta Goede's latest story below.

