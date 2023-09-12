Less than a year after residents removed by city, Legacy Crossing apartments to reopen as Highpoint

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Less than a year after residents were removed by the city from Legacy Crossing apartments, some will move into the same buildings soon.

Renovation work is still underway at the old Legacy Crossing Apartments, now called Highpoint Apartments. Under new ownership, the new management is accepting applications now.

Seattle-based Columbia Pacific Advisors bought the property in March. Billy Meyer, a director of real estate investing at the company, said tenants could be moving into 24 of the 408 units as soon as next week.

The apartments are managed locally by The Lund Company. According to the website, rent starts at $950 for a one-bedroom unit and increases to $1,450 for a unit with three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

"I'm excited for that," said Bob Maguire, who owns the property just to the east on Fort Street. "They're not quite finished with them though ... They need to finish painting them and they need to address the balconies."

3 News Now saw work still happening on the exteriors of the buildings. Some appeared to still be in rough shape. But Meyer said work on the exteriors is still underway and that he expects they'll be good to go by Oct. 1, along with a total of 96 units.

"Everything is getting reinforced, re-stabilized for a 40, 50-year plan," Meyer said. "Nothing is getting overlooked."

He said the property "just really needed some TLC."

3 News Now was shown the inside of two freshly remodeled units.

"They're going to be some of the nicest remodeled units in the market," Meyer said. He said the previous owner "just didn't care, very clearly, and they just neglected it."

But Meyer says the bones of the buildings are good. He was told the apartments used to be some of the best in Omaha.

"Essentially, that's our goal," he said, "to bring it back into a very strong competing property and maybe the premier older property in the market."

Press release statements

Tanya Shapiro, the president of The Lund Company: “With unwavering determination, and a shared vision, The Lund Company is excited to partner with Columbia Pacific Advisors to transform this multifamily complex into a thriving community that Omaha can be proud of. Our vision is to make a remarkable difference, and we will continue to build trust with our residents and the Omaha community bringing positive change and a long-lasting revitalization.”

Mayor Jean Stothert: "It's always preferable to rehabilitate properties rather than abandon or demolish them. Highpoint is an example of saving a previously unsafe property and providing new housing options for renters."

