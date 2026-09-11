'Reminds me that I love Dundee:' Volunteers now rallying to bring back garden

DUNDEE, Neb. — For over 15 years, Emily Strauss took care of the garden near her home at 48th and California. In 2023, life got busy for Strauss, and the garden fell to the wayside.

"Life things happen," Strauss said. "You know, I had a change in priority. Had to create some space for myself and it's just something I couldn't maintain anymore."

Now, volunteers and neighbor Ann Sawatski are stepping in to bring the garden back to life.

"Every time I drive by, I just love how it's looking more beautiful every time we're up here," Sawatski said.

The garden was empty until Sawatski called Strauss with one question: could she take over the project? Strauss said yes.

For Sawatski, the newly planted flowers are a reminder.

"It just reminds me that I love Dundee," she said. "I feel like this community comes together."

She hopes that next year, more volunteers while plant more flowers and grass, and potentially build an archway in the area.

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