North Omaha neighbors sign beams at future Gene Haynes stadium and YMCA

OMAHA, Neb. — North Omaha neighbors were invited today to sign their names on construction beams at the future site of the Gene R. Hayes Stadium and YMCA. The beams will be placed in both facilities.

The project is fully funded through local and private foundations. When complete, the total investment will top $50 million, with the goal of supporting youth and public health in North Omaha. Both facilities are expected to be completed in fall 2027.

Before the beam signing, I took a tour of the site. Construction crews say the new YMCA will span about 39,000 square feet and include an indoor pool, gymnasium, exercise spaces, community rooms, and an indoor walking track.

The new facilities are expected to expand athletic and school engagement at North High while providing accessible health, wellness, and development opportunities for North Omaha.

Rebecca Deterding, President and CEO of the YMCA of Greater Omaha, spoke about her vision for the new facility.

"I feel like it's gonna be a community hub. People can come together of all ages to find wellness, find recreation, find community, and find a place to belong." Deterding said.

The stadium is named after Gene R. Hayes, a former North High principal and coach who played a major role in the school's community.

"We are very, very proud of the student effort, parents and the community leaders for making this happen." Hayes said.

North High junior Michelle Fair shared what she wrote on her beam.

"I put, 'All love here.' People are kind, very respectful to others." Fair said.

North High junior Nayeli King spoke about what she is looking forward to.

"I can't wait to see all the love and all the kids and the grown-ups come together and show how much this football field really needs to be." King said.



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