Speed limit drops from 35 to 30: a small step toward safer streets in Florence

After years of concerns, the speed limit on the busy corridor was reduced from 35 to 30 mph. Neighbors say the adjustment may seem minor to drivers but could significantly increase safety for pedestrians and families in Florence.

Daycare owner Jacque Casey recalled a terrifying crash when a car plowed through a fence and into her playground just before Christmas. The event caused lasting trauma and became a rallying point for parents and residents demanding speed reductions, more signage, and better lighting.

Groups like Keep Kids Alive, Drive 25 supported neighbors’ advocacy, noting that lowering speeds by just 5 mph can reduce pedestrian injuries by up to 15% and fatalities by as much as 30%.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A stretch of 30th Street in Florence is now slower than before — and for neighbors, that small change is a big victory.

The speed limit on the road leading from Interstate 680 into the 30th Street corridor dropped from 35 miles per hour to 30.

“30 is good, could they go 25, yeah— but the lower the speed... the lower the damage,” said Jacque Casey, who owns a daycare just south of 680.

For Casey, the change hits close to home. Almost a year ago, a collision sent a car careening through a fence and into her daycare’s playground.

“I go back and its caused some nightmares for myself… when I think about what happened— right before Christmas and those babies were all on that play ground and that thing came crashing through like a bat out of hell,” she recalled.

Since that crash, neighbors have pushed for safety improvements, from adding streetlights to installing additional signs reminding drivers to slow down.

“We have not stopped and we have been extremely persistent in our call for help down here,” Casey said.

Still, she worries drivers will overlook the new speed limit.

“They are going to have to do something to make people pay attention, like a flashing light,” she said.

To push for change, residents worked with nonprofits, including Keep Kids Alive, Drive 25. Founder Tom Everson said even small reductions in speed can make a major difference.

“That 5 mile increment from 35 to 30, it reduces injuries among pedestrians by 15— up to 15 and reduce the death rate up to 30%,” Everson said.

Everson founded the group 25 years ago after wanting safer streets for his own children.

“To me our behavior on the road should reflect who we care about and who cares about us, it gives us a person reason to slow down, to observe speed limits, to stop at stop signs, to put cellphone down, to make srre we’re buckled up,” he said.

Casey says she’s encouraged by the progress.

“I'm happy yo see that they're listening, I'm happy to see they are following through and I'm going to be super super happy, we're going to be doing the happy dance when it comes to a light being put out here,” she said.

The 30th Street corridor — also part of Highway 75 — is administered by the Nebraska Department of Transportation. City and state officials say any changes require agreement between NDOT, the city, and other agencies.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.