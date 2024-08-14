Future Coneflower Creamery location sparks excitement in Olde Towne Elkhorn businesses

ELKHORN, Neb. (KMTV) — Coneflower Creamery announced its third and newest location is coming to Elkhorn, brewing a lot of excitement for the businesses who have helped grow this community district.



Olde Towne Elkhorn has seen a lot of growth in the last 10 years.

Local business owners share how the area has changed and how they've build a sense of community.

The owners of Coneflower don't have an opening day yet except for sometime in 2025.

Homemade and nationally recognized, it’s the ice cream shop that’s made a name for itself and now it’s moving out west.

"Everyone wants to be in Elkhorn and we love it," says Amy Anderson, owner of Little Scandinavia.

Anderson's parents opened their shop 18 years ago.

"So when my parents opened this store in 2006, we were the only retail store down here and really the only other business was Boyd and Charlie's. And since then there are so many stores."

Tyler Curnes, owner of Main Street Studios, has seen the area go from around eight businesses to more than 30.

"It's been a huge achievement for the whole downtown community," says Curnes.

Curnes is working with the Coneflower owners to get them into the new building. One of the reasons they selected this location is because of the community.

"I think that's something that we really have a firm grasp on down here in downtown Elkhorn. You know, Blackstone, even Millwork Commons: These are places that are started and are kind of community based first and foremost."

Currently, the downtown area has stores ranging from retail to restaurants, bars, and art galleries, but the one thing it's missing is an ice cream shop.

"There's nothing like that on this street and so it'll be so fun," says Anderson. "And they do so many great creative flavors, which is something I'm really excited about. I'm already hoping for maybe some Scandinavian flavors."

Coneflower tells me they're excited to join this unique community of other small local businesses.

