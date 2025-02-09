'Lucky to be alive': Daughter speaks out about mom severely injured in crash on Hwy 36 and Blair High Rd.

BENNINGTON, Neb. (KMTV) — Three weeks ago, Rachel Heese’s life changed when she was hit on Hwy 36 and Blair High Road. Her daughter, Chloe tells us this is a dangerous area and she’s doesn’t want another driver to get hurt here.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Three weeks ago, Rachel Heese’s life changed when a sprinter van hit her Jeep at this intersection of Hwy 36 and Blair High Road. Her daughter, Chloe tells us this is a dangerous area, and she’s doesn’t want another driver to suffer the same way her mom is right now.

What is the condition your mom is in?

"It's pretty bad, I like I think she's really lucky to be alive even."

On January 23rd, Chloe Heese’s mom Rachel was coming home from work when she got in a car accident.

Chloe heard about the incident from her dad, but at the time, neither knew who was involved.

Until Chloe saw that her mom's location was at the scene of the crash.

"I was checking my Find My iPhone, and her location wasn't moving, and I was getting kind of weirded out by that."

So, Chloe drives to the scene where she finds her mom's jeep in ruins.

That day, her mom Rachel was transported to the hospital and is currently still in the ICU dealing with a number of severe injuries including brain bleed and a broken pelvis.

"I've been there every single day for hours, you know, I just sit there and it's just a lot on one person."

Unfortunately, this isn't the only accident in recent years that has happened at this intersection.

Just a few days before Rachel’s crash, a semi carrying cattle was struck by a pickup truck.

And in 2019, we reported on an accident involving a semi and a small compact car where one person died.

"As a community we should all just slow down. If you are thinking, oh, I'm late in 5 minutes, you know, it could cost someone else's life."

While it's been an overwhelming few weeks for the Heese's, Chloe says her mom has been somewhat responsive and she's grateful she's alive.

"I really believe she's a fighter."

If you’d like to help the Heese’s, Chloe has set up a GoFundMe you can access here.