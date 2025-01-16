Thermal drone helps save pets in Omaha area

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — In April, we spoke to Lost Pets of Omaha Area before they received enough donations for a thermal imaging drone. Now, the drone has been put to use, helping pets return home.



In nine months, Lost Pets of Omaha Area has gone on 25 searches and successfully helped bring two pets home.

We spoke to Rich Eaton, the nonprofits drone pilot.

"Dogs that do get found, the owners are amazingly appreciative. The purpose of the other ones where we don't find the dog, it clears large areas where we know we don't have to search anymore."

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Imagine you call your dog and he's gone. You realize they ran off and you have to find them quickly because it's so cold outside right now things can get dangerous fast. That's where these guys come in with their high-tech tools just for finding lost pets.

Take a look at this. What do you see? A yellow dot. Look closer. That's Ryleigh the boxer and after days of searching she was found. Thanks to Lost Pets of Omaha Area and its new thermal imaging drone.

Back in April, we spoke to the nonprofit when they were trying to buy one but they needed some help. The drone was going to cost $10,000.

Thanks to generous neighbors who saw our story and social media posts from Lost Pets of Omaha Area they received enough donations to buy it.

We reached out to Rich Eaton, their licensed drone pilot. We wanted to see what kind of an impact the drone has had for the organization and pet owners.

"We had had no idea that that would happen. For me it's more the fun of flying the drone and being able to help somebody at the same time."

While that might not seem like a lot, Rich said it has made a difference.

"Dogs that do get found, the owners are amazingly appreciative. The purpose of the other ones where we don't find the dog, it clears large areas where we know we don't have to search anymore," he said.

Due to flight restrictions in town the thermal drone is used mostly in rural areas. In town, signs and traps can be more effective.

"It's just like a carpenter's tool kit, they don't use a hammer on everything and so that we don't use the drone on everything."

Rich says while the drone can find a dog, it can't capture it. He's thankful for all the volunteers who help in bringing the pets home.

This technology is becoming more popular to help locate lost pets but were told the cost can be expensive. Lost Pets of Omaha Area continues to volunteer their time and Rich his drone services.