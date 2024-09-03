ELKHORN, Neb. (KMTV) — NDOT says it's more than just the 36th and L St. bridge that needs major repairs. 3 News Now reporter Jill Lamkins went out to a bridge in Elkhorn neighbors are concerned about.



The bridge in Elkhorn is on Highway 31, crossing over Old Lincoln Highway.

Video shows patchwork on the underside of the bridge.

NDOT says this bridge in Elkhorn, along with the 36th and L. St. and 72nd and L St. bridge are in the cue for fixtures.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Patches, patches, and more patches. If you've driven across this bridge, you might not notice what's happening underneath but take a closer look. At 204th and Old Lincoln Highway were learning that this bridge is a cause of concern for some neighbors, while others are unaware of problems the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) says there is.

Josh Mrsny has lived in his home in Elkhorn for almost ten years.

He drives under and over this bridge daily but until we showed him pictures of what we found.

"That's a little sketchy looking,” said Mrsny.

He wasn't aware of the work NDOT is planning for this bridge.

"Concrete with exposed rebar? Now that you show me this, that doesn't exactly look like it's the most safest structure,” says Mrsny.

Another neighbor, Petra Thornicroft agrees.

"I mean, it, it's an older bridge but, you know, there should be maintenance done and clearly it hasn't been maintained very well,” says Thornicroft.

She's seen the social media buzz regarding other bridges like the 36th and L St. bridge and understands the concerns for neighbors dealing with this across the metro.

"Why haven't these been prioritized? It's, you know, safety. Are we not important enough,” says Thornicroft.

When 3 News Now Reporter Jill Lamkins reported on the 36th and L St. bridge neighbors in South Omaha are concerned about, NDOT mentioned this bridge in Elkhorn being one of a few problem bridges needing repairs.

"We got a bridge out in Elkhorn that makes this one look good,” said NDOT District 2 Engineer, Thomas Goodbarn at the South O town hall.

NDOT says it is in the cue for fixtures along with the 72nd and L St. bridge.

"Fingers crossed nothing catastrophic happens prior to that. Plywood and free showing rebar just doesn't sit very well with me,” says Mrsny.

If there's a bridge in your neighborhood you have concerns about, we want to know about it. Email 3 News Now Reporter Jill Lamkins at jillian.lamkins@3newsnow.com.