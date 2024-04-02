Another car window shot out: New footage shows what could be the same truck shooter

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — In South Omaha on 34th and F, home security footage shows a truck driving by and shooting at a car in a residents driveway. This was the same night neighbors in Northwest Omaha were struck.



A South Omaha resident has reason to believe the truck that shot at her family's car is the truck that shot at a neighbors car on 97th and Blondo.

"We've never had any problems in our neighborhood. It's usually pretty quiet for that to just come out of nowhere. We didn't know what to expect or what to think."

Video shows side-by-side security footage from both incidents.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

On Monday, we told you about a truck shooting at a Northwest Omaha neighbor's car. After that story aired, one of our neighbors in South Omaha reached out to us with a similar situation from that same night.

"It's my son's vehicle and he went out to go to work in the morning and when he got in and closed the door, the window just shattered."

For fear of retaliation, the South Omaha resident I spoke to would like to remain anonymous, so we'll call her Bridget.

"We just don't want anything to come back around and have any problems caused in our neighborhood," she said.

But she did want to share this information with us after noticing the similarities between these two incidents.

As you can see from the video, she shared with us a gun is fired and then the truck drives off.

The two different events occurred just within an hour of each other.

"There's obviously enough time to get from that location to our location to have that happen."

Bridget also says she originally thought the incident was targeted but isn't quite sure now that she's seen it happen to someone in a neighborhood 15 minutes away.

"We've never had any problems in our neighborhood. It's usually pretty quiet for that to just come out of nowhere. We didn't know what to expect or what to think."

Police now have both videos and neighbors are hoping it helps investigators catch the shooter.

If this has happened to you, reach out to Jillian.lamkins@3newsnow.com and I'll take your questions or information to police.