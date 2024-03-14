ANOTHER LOOK: Why Iowa school finance plans have failed at the ballot box

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — On the heels of a bond issue being rejected in Bennington, Nebraska, we took another look at Southwest Iowa and why voters there have recently rejected proposals for new school financing projects.

SEE MORE | BENNINGTON BOND FAILS: Community reacts and wonders what's next?



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Bennington voters just rejected a school bond issue and we've been tracking similar stories in Iowa.

I'm your Southwest Iowa neighborhood reporter, Katrina Markel.

What's behind the recent voter rejection of bond issues, and other school financing plans, in Iowa?

Lewis Central, Glenwood, Clarinda, Underwood: all districts where voters rejected school funding proposals.

She also pointed out rising property taxes. As property values have gone up so, too, have taxes.

Iowans for Tax Relief, a think tank advocating for lower taxes agrees.

"They know, what their bill is one year and what their bill is the next and they can see year over year that they continue to pay more in property taxes and that's what drives the frustration," said Chris Hagenow, President of IFTR.

After Glenwood voters rejected a bond issue in November, the school district presented a Revenue Purpose Statement; a way to finance school projects using a sales tax levy. It was on the ballot in March when turnout is usually low.

"What had happened specifically in Glenwood was that folks were just really paying attention. Folks had information, they knew what was coming and they got organized locally," said Hagenow.

After the bond issue failed, Lewis Central Superintendent Brent Hoesing told me the district still has to find ways to cope with its growth.

Hoesing said: “Where are we going to put kids? Because we currently sit with class sizes at the elementary ranging from 23-38 kids per class. We currently have at our middle school class sizes of 30-34...”

Lewis Central Schools will make another attempt to pass a modified bond issue in November and we'll continue to follow the story.

I'm your Southwest Iowa reporter, Katrina Markel

