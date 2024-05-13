Atlantic kindergarten teacher wins $10K Lakin award

Green Hills AEA announced in a release that kindergarten teacher, Lauri Fell was recognized as an Outstanding Teacher by the Charles E. Lakin Foundation on Thursday. Fell teaches kindergarten at Washington Elementary in Atlantic and received a $10,000 award.

The Charles E. Lakin Foundation honors educators in non-urban districts within a 40-mile radius of Lakin's hometown, Emerson. The foundation received 245 nominations this year.

According to the release: Ms. Fell’s winning nomination, written by one of her former students, highlighted her use of interactive, hands-on activities that made learning exciting for young learners. Reflecting on their time in Ms. Fell's class, the nominator expressed how they now recognize the educational pieces embedded within the "games" they once played, thanks to her ability to seamlessly blend play and learning.

