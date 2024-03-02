'BEST WAY FORWARD': Contentious education bill clears Iowa House with significant changes

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — The Iowa House of Representatives passed several bills this week including a bill that would change part of the funding model for the Area Education Agencies (AEAs). Following feedback from families and educators, the bill passed by the House is different from the one proposed by Gov. Reynolds in January.



The bill doesn't change the way schools receive special education services from AEAs, says Siegrist.

Siegrist is an educator by trade and served as the executive director of the AEAs between his stints in the legislature. He's the same party as the governor, but didn't agree with her original proposalto revamp the AEAS. He voted for this version of the bill.

“I think the bill will make ‘em more efficient,” said Siegrist. “I think it will result in a lot of positive things, but it’s pretty easy to say ‘Oh, you’re spending too much money or you’re not very efficient. But special ed is a different animal in terms of, you gotta provide those services and parents want the very best services they can get.”

Several bills advanced through the Iowa House of Representatives this week. I’m your southwest Iowa neighborhood reporter Katrina Markel and I met up with Council Bluffs Representative Brent Siegrist about a bill that would affect special education services in Iowa.

Governor Reynolds’ proposed overhaul of the area education agencies has gone through significant changes in the Iowa House of Representatives.

Council Bluffs Representative Brent Seigrist served as the AEA executive director. He didn’t like the original bill. He supports the new version, calling it “the best way forward.”

“If we didn’t do anything the governor will go off on a rampage and it could get ugly,” said Siegrist.

He says the amended bill will not disrupt or change special ed services provided by the regional AEAs, a major point of concern among parents.

It also creates a task force of educators and parents to improve special education test scores, and it aims to give more oversight of the AEAs to the Department of Education.

“....And I think the way we’ve done that will increase communication between the AEAs and the DE. I think that’s a positive.”

School district money for educational and media services would gradually shift to district control, they could get those services from the AEA or elsewhere.

Another concern? Cost per pupil.

Council Bluffs Schools superintendent Vickie Murillo said, in part, in a statement: “This is a positive step in our goal to receive state funding directly to our school district ... Our preference would be to begin receiving the Educational Services and Technology/Media Services funding next year, rather than having it phased in over time...”

Two other bills we’ve been following passed in the Iowa House this week. One gives school districts the option to allow school employees to carry firearms on campus, with training.

Another bill requires an animated video on fetal development to be shown to elementary school students. Critics say the video given as an example in the bill is not medically accurate.

In Council Bluffs, I'm your southwest Iowa neighborhood reporter Katrina Markel

