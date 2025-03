Neighbors in Iowa upset about a proposed pipeline are one step closer to a possible victory. In a vote of eighty-one to twelve on Wednesday — with seven not voting — the Iowa House passed a bill banning the use of eminent domain for carbon capture pipelines.

A similar bill in South Dakota was signed into law earlier this month. The bill now moves onto the senate

