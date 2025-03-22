Recent pipeline legislation in South Dakota has slowed pace of possible construction on carbon capture pipelines in South Dakota. That means a win for those trying to stop the pipeline's progress in Iowa. Until a permit is granted in South Dakota, construction cannot begin in neighboring Iowa.

WATCH KATRINA'S STORY BELOW

'Major victory' but not end of the fight for CO2 pipeline opponents

After South Dakota banned eminent domain for CO2 pipelines a few weeks ago, the company that wants to build those pipelines — Summit Carbon Solutions — asked to extend its schedule for getting a construction permit.

"The number one issue from people young and old, Republican and Democrat, urban and rural, the top issue that concerned them was definitely property rights and the abuse of eminent domain," said Emma Schmit from Bold Alliance.

Sabrina Zenor, a spokeswoman for Summit Carbon Solutions, says the company is still moving forward with its plans to build in South Dakota, but it's approach may have to change.



Statement from Summit Carbon Solutions Director of Corporate Communications Sabrina Zenor: "With the passage of HB 1052, the ability to conduct necessary route surveys has changed, impacting the timeline for our South Dakota permit application. These surveys are critical to demonstrating the feasibility of construction and operation along the proposed route. Given these challenges, we have requested a review and adjustment of the schedule accordingly. Summit Carbon Solutions remains committed to working through this process and advancing the project in states that support energy and innovation.We have told the PUC the current schedule is not workable. We have not paused or pulled the current permit application in SD."

RELATED |'EMINENT DOMAIN IS THE BIG ISSUE': Montgomery County farmer concerned about pipeline

READ MORE |Eminent domain, new corn markets part of pipeline meeting in Holstein

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

I've been covering issues around carbon capture pipelines in Iowa for almost a year now.

And recently, there was a new law passed in South Dakota banning the use of eminent domain specifically for carbon capture pipelines.

That new law could have a ripple effect on landowners in Iowa.

I'm your southwest Iowa neighborhood reporter, Katrina Markel.

"This is a major victory, but it's not the final victory," said Emma Schmit, director of the Pipeline Fighters Hub for Bold Alliance.

Schmit lives in northern Iowa. A staffer for bold alliance, she works with landowners opposed to carbon capture pipelines.

Rally at Capitol: "We need to urge our Iowa legislature to restore our eminent domain rights..."

After South Dakota banned eminent domain for CO2 pipelines a few weeks ago, the company that wants to build those pipelines — Summit Carbon Solutions — asked to extend its schedule for getting a construction permit.

Sabrina Zenor, a spokeswoman for Summit Carbon Solutions, says the company is still moving forward with its plans to build in South Dakota, but it's approach may have to change.

"No South Dakota permit means no construction in Iowa."

Attorney Brian Jorde represents hundreds of landowners opposed to the pipeline.

Katrina Markel: "I'm guessing you don't feel you're done."

Brian Jorde: "Well, I operate as paranoid at all times because I've seen the pendulum swing, and I tell my people never get too high and never get too low."

Opponents (are) rallying for legislation that would ban the use of eminent domain for CO2 pipelines in Iowa.

"The number one issue from people young and old, Republican and Democrat, urban and rural, the top issue that concerned them was definitely property rights and the abuse of eminent domain," Schmit said.

Some landowners support the pipeline. I've talked to corn growers who see the potential boost to ethanol.

But for opponents, Jorde has advice: "If you are an ordinary citizen out there thinking you can't do anything about a project or something you don't agree with — stop thinking like that because you can."

The Iowa pipeline bills are advancing in the House. Opponents are watching to see whether the Senate will take them up.

