Checking in with Patrick Mahomes' 'best friend' ahead of the game

MISSOURI VALLEY, Iowa (KMTV) — Last year KMTV met Missouri Valley teen, Kasey Christensen. Because of a rare genetic disorder, he was granted a wish to meet Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes. We checked in with Kasey again this year as Kansas City tries to win a third championship title in a row.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Keri (pointing to the wall): "Travis's towel's up top."

I'm Katrina Markel your Southwest Iowa neighborhood reporter in Missouri Valley, checking in with Kasey Christensen, our Kansas City superfan.

"Kasey's their secret weapon they don't know they have," said Keri Christensen.

We met Kasey Christensen, and his mom Keri, a year ago. It was a big year. The Iowa teen had just fulfilled a dream to meet Patrick Mahomes. And the star quarterback confirmed what Kasey already knew — that they're best friends.

"It wasn't even football he fell in love with at first,” said Keri. “I don't know what it was about him but he fell in love with Patrick."

Kasey has a rare genetic disorder that affects his body, but not his mind.

"The way I describe it is, he is affected from his nose to his toes," his mom explained.

Since last year, Kasey graduated from high school with honors. He bought a hot tub with his graduation money and he's taking some classes.

"Extremely proud,” Keri said. “There's a lot of things in life that they say that he wouldn't be able to do or accomplish and he accomplished it just like everybody else."

With the Chiefs vying for a third straight title, trips to training camp, and the AFC championship game — it's been a pretty great year.

"Then, his love for the Chiefs has evolved over those years by the experiences that he's had," said Keri.

Surrounded by memorabilia, some given to him by the players, he's ready for Sunday.

Keri: "He's been talkin' some smack all day."

Kasey communicates through technology, including playing music for his beloved team, especially during some notably close games this year.

"When we really need the defense to stop or to hold 'em, Kasey will find some hype music," his mom said.

Keri says Kasey is living his best life these days, thanks to the generosity of their neighbors and the Chiefs' success.

No matter what happens on Sunday, you can bet Kasey will be watching the game, playing his hype music for his best friend Patrick Mahomes.

