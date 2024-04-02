CONTINUING COVERAGE: Glenwood parents worried after new school building plan excludes childcare center

GLENWOOD, Iowa (KMTV) — Over the last several months KMTV has been covering an ongoing story about the future of a school district-operated childcare center in Glenwood. So far, voters have rejected two proposals that would have created a way for the district to maintain the childcare services.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Over the last several months I've been covering an ongoing story about the future of a school district-operated childcare center in Glenwood.

I'm your Southwest Iowa neighborhood reporter Katrina Markel.

So far, voters have rejected two proposals that would have created a way for the district to maintain the childcare services. Now, I've learned about a new one, that some people say will make nobody happy.

Glenwood mom Michaela Doherty needs reliable childcare for her son.

Right now, he attends Kids Place, the center that operates in a building owned by the state and leased by Glenwood schools.

"What am I going to do with my son, with future children, if kids place closes? Because there's not really any other viable options," said Doherty.

The center's long-term future is uncertain because the state plans to close the building housing the center.

The school board has asked voters to allow it to spend the funds needed to construct a new building for the daycare before that happens.

Tad McDowell is one of the voters who said “no.”

"The basis of my resistance to everything to do with the school has to do with out-of-control taxation," McDowell said.

Now, comes a new plan from the district. The school board will vote this month to issue revenue bonds, through the existing education sales tax, for the construction of a new facility.

However, that facility would not include Kids Place. So, neither people who want lower taxes nor those who want a childcare facility, get what they want.

"It has to do with spending. Even the new structure they're building. I'm not convinced they need it," said McDowell.

"Childcare is early education,” said Glenwood mother, Marti Strand. “So, to make the argument that the school should not be part of childcare is just wrong because it is the start of education."

The district plans to vote on the proposal April 15.

