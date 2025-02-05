KMA strives to bring neighbors reliable news in a 'wild west' media environment

SHENANDOAH, Iowa (KMTV) — There's legacy news, new news, Reels, memes; it all makes up the media environment. It can be hard to know what to trust. That's why our parent company, Scripps, partners with the news literacy project — to help us sort through what is and isn't true.



Southwest Iowa radio station KMAhas delivered critical information to generations of rural neighbors and, just like KMTV, it was founded by the May family of Shenandoah.

Mike Peterson: “Time now for the morning line here on KMA...”

I’m Southwest Iowa Neighborhood reporter Katrina Markel. It’s news literacy week for our parent company, Scripps. And I'm taking you behind the scenes of this local news outlet.

For 100 years, radio station KMA has served this region and, without it, some rural communities would be considered news deserts. Meaning, neighbors would be without hyper-local news content.

Peterson: “If it’s not for the local media. A lot of stuff would not get covered.”

The day starts early for anchor-reporter Mike Peterson. At 7:30 he's reading local news, followed by a live interview with a local newsmaker. On Monday, it was state Sen. Tom Shipley.

Peterson: “No, she knows. She remembers you...”(Looks at Katrina)

A lot has changed since the Fremont, Nebraska native started his career 37 years ago. For one thing, there are fewer local news organizations.

“And that’s sad because who’s going to keep those folks accountable if it wasn’t for the local media? People still want to hear local news,” he said.

And that’s where the century-old, Shenandoah-based KMA steps in; covering county boards, school boards and city councils.

Peterson to Shipley: “Could you explain how this would help the ambulance services and such that are kind of struggling in our area?”

Not to mention high school sports, weather and a long-running show, The Elephant Shop, where neighbors buy, sell and trade items.

Dusty Skahill to a caller: “What’s a good price to put on the donkeys?”

Peterson and colleague Ethan Hewett, a 2016 Red Oak grad, spend the morning newsgathering; and then, covering the region outside typical work hours.

“It helps when we all kind of enjoy what we’re doing,” Hewett said.

He urges neighbors to pay attention to where they’re getting news.

“It’s kind of turned into the Wild West, I think, on social media in terms of information just being flung around without, what we always try to do,” said Hewett. “Whether it’s double checking, triple checking with sources to make sure something is actually factual and that it’s information that people can trust.”

And with fewer and fewer local voices, national ones start to take over.

“I hate to be political about this, but we’ve got a person in office right now who’s fond of saying the news media is the enemy of the people,” Peterson said. “We’re not anybody's enemies. We’re your friends. We’re trying to do our best to report local news.”

