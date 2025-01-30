Mills County neighbors ask questions about new CO2 pipeline proposal

GLENWOOD, Iowa (KMTV) — Issues surrounding carbon capture pipelines are numerous and wide-ranging. Neighbors in southwest Iowa have been tackling those issues for several years.



Tuesday at the Mills County board meeting neighbors were looking for answers about the Tallgrass pipeline that would cross under the Missouri River and connect with the SIRE ethanol plant.

It isn't clear if Trump's executive action, Declaring a National Energy Emergency, applies to CO2 pipelines. But it does allow agencies to "exercise ... emergency authorities" including fast-tracking eminent domain for energy projects.

"I don't like how this is being used against citizens and private property. They aren't utilities," Landowner Karen Seipold said.

There's another carbon capture pipeline proposed for Southwest Iowa — this time, in Mills County.

I'm Southwest Iowa neighborhood reporter Katrina Markel and I'm here because this area is the site of the potential pipeline. And now there's a new wrinkle. An executive action by President Trump means that it could be easier for pipeline companies to use eminent domain.

Karen Seipold and neighbors have questions: "Just to make sure things are done correctly if we do it at all."

Tuesday at the Mills County board meeting they were looking for answers about the Tallgrass pipeline that would cross under the Missouri River and connect with the SIRE ethanol plant.

"I don't like how this is being used against citizens and private property. They aren't utilities," Seipold said.

It isn't clear if Trump's executive action, Declaring a National Energy Emergency, applies to CO2 pipelines. But it does allow agencies to "exercise ... emergency authorities" including fast-tracking eminent domain for energy projects.

Carbon Dioxide is a byproduct of ethanol production. By capturing it and storing it underground the carbon footprint would be lower, qualifying companies for tax credits (and) possibly raising corn prices.

Tallgrass, the company proposing the pipeline sent me a statement that read, in part:

"SIRE plays a critical role in the Iowa and Nebraska economies ... supporting thousands of farmers .... and providing affordable fuels to countless families ... " (Rachel Carmichael, Senior Director of Public Affairs at Tallgrass)

"We want the price of corn per bushel to go up ... but they have to meet a certain minimum safety standard to make sure our residents are safe,” said Mills County Supervisor Jack Sayers.

He says that there are no existing pipeline ordinances in Mills County. Ordinances written now wouldn't apply to the Tallgrass pipeline, which would stretch less than five miles into Iowa.

Marty Maher told the board he expects more proposals for the hazardous liquid pipelines.

"We want our supervisors to protect our property and our citizens of the county from any future pipelines," Maher told the board.

Supervisors decided to not move forward with an ordinance until litigation against other Iowa counties is resolved in federal court.

Tallgrass is expected to file for a permit with the Iowa Utilities Commission soon, if not this week.

