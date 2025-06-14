AVOCA, Iowa (KMTV) — A drought caused a water shortage and boil order for Regional Water customers in five Iowa counties for more than two weeks. In the largest community on the Regional Water system, Avoca, businesses struggled with the water restrictions.



In an effort to help local businesses, the community organized "Pour into Avoca" — a local shopping event meant to encourage neighbors to support their local merchants.

Katrina Markel: "And is business picking back up now a little bit?"

Andrea Radd: "Yeah, it is. We are not back to where we were but we are definitely improved. We've improved 50% from where we had declined."

Andrea Radd: "Yeah, it is. We are not back to where we were but we are definitely improved. We've improved 50% from where we had declined."

'Pour into Avoca': Neighbors support businesses hurt by water shortage

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"Several of us were former teachers..."

Friday is Pour into Avoca, an event designed to help local businesses recover from the water shortage.

I'm Southwest Iowa neighborhood reporter Katrina Markel and I'm starting my day at Brewed Awakening.

This lively group meets at 9:30 every Friday. They told me they adapted to more than two weeks of living under a boil order and water restrictions due to drought, but they're glad it's over and grateful for the Main Street businesses.

And down the street at Raddberry's Bakery...

Andrea Radd's sourdough starter is doing better, too.

"It's Edgar Allan Dough...."

And with the boil order lifted: "My staff will never complain about doing dishes again."

