Tri-Center wins first-ever state football championship capping magical season

Tri-Center High School defeated the reigning Class A champs to win the Iowa state football title.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

An amazing, emotional football season for players from the Minden area ends with a state championship. Tri-Center High School won the Iowa State Football championship against reigning champion West Hancock.

The team spent much of the spring and summer cleaning up their community after the April 26 tornadoes destroyed half of Minden. They told me they really bonded doing that work.

I was in the school's hallways Wednesday for the team's big send off and now the community will be even more excited to welcome the team home.

