UPDATE: Grandfather in Hamburg child abuse case sentenced to probation

An update to a child abuse case KMTV has been following since July.

In July, parents and grandparents were charged after a four-year-old boy was found wandering alone along a street in Hamburg, Iowa.

Fremont County deputies alleged the child escaped from a makeshift cage in his grandparents' home.

It gets more complicated from there.

There are six adults facing charges in two counties and several children affected.

THE PARENTS

Lindsey Hamilton and Dustin Perry recently entered guilty pleas to misdemeanor child endangerment in Page County, where they live.

They still face felony neglect and abandonment charges in Fremont county following the alleged discovery of the homemade cage.

THE PATERNAL GRANDPARENTS

On Monday, Elvin Culley, the paternal grandfather was sentenced after pleading guilty to a Class C felony. He was at home when the child was found on the street.

He was sentenced to probation. Culley’s attorney told me he has no comment on the case.

Culley's wife, Martha Perry Culley, currently has a trial set for April.

THE MATERNAL GRANDPARENTS

Shanee and William Hamilton face charges in Page County.

They lived with Lindsey Hamilton, Dustin Perry and other children in Shenandoah.

They pleaded guilty to misdemeanor child endangerment.

The Hamiltons were also charged with misdemeanor animal abuse and neglect. Those charges were dropped.

I'm working to confirm with authorities if the children affected by these cases are still in state custody.