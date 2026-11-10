Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
Weather

Changes on the way! Cooler weather begins Wednesday, below freezing on Friday

Milder days are DONE for the rest of this week. It's about to get cold around Omaha
Tim's 11/10 Tuesday night forecast for Omaha
Posted
and last updated
Add KMTV as a Google Preferred Source

3 THINGS TO KNOW:

  • Tuesday night cold front leads to breezy, chilly Wednesday
  • Highs in the 40s Thursday, Friday
  • Hard freeze expected Thursday and Friday night

FORECAST:

We've enjoyed some milder weather recently, but things are changing beginning tonight. A cold front will sweep through the region overnight, leading to breezy northwest winds on Wednesday at 15-30 MPH. We'll see morning sunshine, followed by afternoon and evening clouds. The day now looks dry, but cooler with highs in the mid 50s on Veteran's Day.

Temps will be near freezing for a few areas to begin Thursday, and it will stay cold! Highs will be in the upper 40s on Thursday with calmer winds, and the mid 40s on Friday.

A hard freeze is likely Thursday night and Friday night across the region as air temps are expected to dip in the mid to upper 20s, which is cold enough to kill off most annuals, and freeze water pipes if not winterized.

The weekend starts sunny and chilly, but normal now for mid-November. Highs on Saturday will be near 50. There is now a chance for a few spotty rain showers on Sunday.

Next week will be a milder and wetter pattern for the region. Monday looks dry, but the rest of the week could be wet after Tuesday or Wednesday. For now, it all looks to just be rain with temps in the 50s.

TUESDAY NIGHT
Partly Cloudy
Mild
Low: 45
Wind: N 5-15

WEDNESDAY
Partly Cloudy
Spotty Rain
High: 59
Wind: N 15-25

THURSDAY
Mostly Sunny
Colder
High: 47
Wind: N 5-15

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

📱 More News from 3NewsNow.com

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Tim Joseph Paige WX Alert Team 640x360.jpg

Omaha's Most Accurate Forecast