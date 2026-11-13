Keep the coats around for the weekend!

3 THINGS TO KNOW:



Another hard freeze likely tonight

Slowly warming up next week

Staying dry through early next week

FORECAST:

A hard freeze is likely Thursday night and Friday night across the region as air temps are expected to dip in the mid to upper 20s, which is cold enough to kill off most annuals, and freeze water pipes if not winterized. Make sure your lawns are winterized before Thursday night.

Though we start to warm up this weekend, highs on Saturday and Sunday will still be in the upper 40s, we'll keep with the dry conditions even going into the beginning of next week.

By next week, our warming trend begins to accelerate. Highs on Monday climb into the low 50s, then we reach 60 again by Wednesday. Oddly enough, the overnight lows towards the middle of next week will be our high temperature for our Friday and Saturday - think the mid 40s!

We look to hold off on any rain chances until late week next week, when our weather pattern may turn active again.

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Chilly

High: 43

Wind: CALM

FRIDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Cold

Low: 23

Wind: SE 0-5

SATURDAY

Partly Cloudy

Below Average

High: 46

Wind: SE 5-10

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Colder

High: 49

Wind: SE 5-10

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