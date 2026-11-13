Nebraska wins 2026 Big Ten Regular Season Championship

OMAHA, Neb. — Nebraska Volleyball is officially 2026 Big Ten Regular Season Champions following a sweep against Illinois Thursday night. This makes four straight conference titles for the team.

Nebraska’s seven Big Ten titles since joining the conference in 2011 are the most by any team.

The game marks the 13th in a row for No. 1 Nebraska against No. 25. Illinois, who last won in 2018.

The Huskers return to action on Saturday night, as Nebraska faces Iowa on Senior Night. First serve between the Big Red and Hawkeyes is set for 6 p.m. on B1G+ at John Cook Arena at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.

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