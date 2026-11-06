Staying cold tonight, Friday AM wind chills in the 30s

3 THINGS TO KNOW:



Colder nights ahead

Frost, near-freezing conditions Friday night

Staying rain-free through next week

FORECAST:

It remains cloudy tonight and cold with temps in the upper 30s by Friday morning. The wind will make it feel more like 30-33 outside in the morning.

There should be a mix of sun and clouds on Friday with highs only in the upper 40s.

The next few upcoming nights will have frost potential around Omaha, mainly Friday night where it will be widespread, and temps will be in the low 30s if skies become clear enough...We feel it will. Areas closer to Norfolk, NE and Denison, IA could get as cold as 30 degrees.

Slightly warmer weather rolls back into the region this weekend and next week, including a period of extended dry time. Look for temps in the upper 50s Saturday, and the low to mid 60s by Sunday through much of next week.

The next best chance for rain would likely not be until after next week. It looks pretty dry for now.

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Chilly

Low: 38

Wind: NW 10-15

FRIDAY

Partly Cloudy

Cool

High: 48

Wind: NW 5-15

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Near Average

High: 56

Wind: NE 5-15

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