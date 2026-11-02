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Thunderstorms (some strong) this evening, rainy Election Day tomorrow

Cooler and drier weather pattern take over through the end of the week
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3 THINGS TO KNOW:

  • Evening storms carry a low severe weather risk
  • Scattered rain and breezy on Tuesday
  • Seasonal rest of the week, frost concerns by late week

FORECAST:

We are watching thunderstorms developing along a cold front in eastern Nebraska this evening. A few of these storms could become strong to severe, with gusty winds the primary risk. There is enough spin for a low-end tornado threat, but this is a low risk. The storm risk ends shortly after sunset, but rain may linger through the night.

We get on the cooler side of the system for Tuesday, dropping our temperatures into the 50s. It will be raining most of the day alongside 25-35 mph winds so if you plan on voting for election day, bring rain gear!

In the wake of our storm system, temperatures are seasonal for early November with highs in the upper 50s and lows in the upper 30s.

With a few lows by Thursday and Friday dipping into the 30s, we do have a potential for frost.

MONDAY NIGHT
Cloudy
Rain & Storms
Low: 54
Wind: NW 5-20

TUESDAY
Cloudy
Rainy & Breezy
High: 57
Wind: SE 25-35

WEDNESDAY
Mostly Cloudy
Cool
High: 55
Wind: NW 10-20

THURSDAY
Mostly Cloudy
Cool
High: 54
Wind: NW 5-15

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