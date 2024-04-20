10K reward for info on person(s) who tortured and dumped a puppy in West Omaha

Omaha neighbors, the Nebraska Humane Society and PETA have raised a $10,000 reward for information regarding the person who tortured a Papillion puppy

The missing dog was found alive, but bound by duct-tape over his face and legs, in a West Omaha dumpster

Watch to learn more about the reward

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Omaha neighbors have come together and demanded the arrest of a person(s) who bound a puppy in duct tape and left it for dead in the dumpster of a West Omaha business.

The Nebraska Humane Society told 3 News Now they are working alongside the Douglas County Sheriff’s department to arrest and convict those responsible.

NHS and animal activism group PETA are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction of animal cruelty.

NHS was able to raise their $5,000 reward fromcommunity donations.

The dog named Leo was found in the dumpster of Sweet and Associates on Monday April 15. He was reunited with his owner, Erin Pasillas.

