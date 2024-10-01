Omaha teachers denounce Trumps call to 'eliminate' Department of Education

Teachers in Nebraska rally against Trump's Project 2025, which proposes significant cuts to federal educational funding.

Trump's VP pick, JD Vance, criticized public school funding and teaching methods in recent town hall.

Nebraska teachers and education leaders express concern over the negative impact on vulnerable students and marginalized communities.

Nebraska GOP claims their focus is on supporting local control and budgeting for education.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Education has been a hot topic in Nebraska for months because of school choice legislation, now there is a microscope on it nationally, with the Trump/Vance campaign calling for the closure of the Department of Education. Teachers and education leaders in Omaha spoke out against proposed federal education cuts and elimination of the Department of Education.

A rally was held in Millard Monday to denounce Project 2025, a campaign ad shared to Rumble and a Wisconsin rally where Former President Donald Trump said that he wants to "Eliminate the Federal Department of Education."

Trump's VP pick JD Vance discussed the countries education at a town hall organized by christian leaders over the weekend, Vance criticized public school funding and teaching method.

"The people they give money to are very often some of the most radical organizations in the world that are developing curriculum that is pro socialism. I would say pro racism that teaches really crazy ideas on gender that we just don't want in American schools," said Vance.

Stefan Jeremiah / AP Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, speaks at a press conference, May 13, 2024, in New York.

The Federal Department of Education has been helping establish curriculum in schools since 1867. It's gotten a face lift over the years, but still plays a large role in creating a national standard for public education and providing funding. 2022 Nebraska teacher of the year Lee Perez is seeking to protect that.

"My students were the first people that I thought of it would cut more than 18 billion in annual federal support for our strong public schools, hurting our most vulnerable students and marginalized communities," said Perez.

Hannah McIlree

KMTV contacted the Nebraska GOP Chairman Eric Underwood, and he told us the mindset and culture for the party is "Republicans CARE for students and teachers. It's the Nebraska GOP's goal to ensure teachers are receiving support at the local level and their candidates will reflect that, while allowing for local control of budgeting."

Nebraska State Education Association President Tim Royer spoke at Monday's rally endorsing the Harris/Walz campaign, sharing disbelief and concern for how he says these calls to action could harm Nebraska schools.

"We just need the resources and support from the federal government. When Marvel movies talk about multiverses, I know that's real because whenever J D Vance talks about what public school is like, he's clearly talking about a different universe than the one that I live in. Look, I'm not just a public school teacher, my kids go to public school." said Royer, "I know the education that they've received. I know what they're capable of doing because of their public education. So for him to imply that we're not serving our kids right now just is completely off the mark and not true at all."

KMTV also contacted the Nebraska Department of education but they declined to comment.

