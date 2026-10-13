Nebraska fan with Down syndrome lives out his Husker dream

LINCOLN, Neb. — A young Nebraska fan named Sam got to live out his lifelong dream of taking the field with the Huskers over the weekend, made possible by the Dream On 3 organization and the University of Nebraska Collegiate Dream team.

Sam was born with Down syndrome and Hirschsprung's disease and also lives with Type 1 diabetes, Celiac disease, Stage 2 kidney disease, and hyperthyroidism, according to Dream On 3, an organization that makes sports dreams come true for children living with challenges.

The University of Nebraska Collegiate Dream team created a three -day dream experience for Sam and his family, including on-field passes — a day he will never forget.

"It feels great. He has lived for this moment in his life. He's always wanted to be on the field playing with the Huskers, so this is great," Sam's mother said.

The dream experience came during Big Noon Kickoff weekend, which brought droves of Husker and Hoosier fans to Lincoln as Nebraska drew national attention.

The Huskers were handed their first loss of the college football season, but fans said the game was just a test for the rest of the year, win or lose.



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