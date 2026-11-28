Fire damages historic former Council Bluffs Fire Station No. 1 building

IN: THE BUILDING THAT WAS ONCE HOME TO COUNCIL BLUFF'S HISTORIC FIRE STATION NUMBER 1 CAUGHT FIRE FRIDAY - I'M YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD REPORTER VICTORIA CASSELL AT 800 S MAIN STREET - WHERE A BUSINESS OWNER NEXT DOOR TELLS ME SHE FEELS DEVASTATED....

PKG:

it's one of the more historic buildings down here...

THE COUNCIL BLUFF'S FIRE DEPARTMENT SAID THEY RECEIVED A CALL JUST AFTER NOON FRIDAY on MAIN STREET...THEY FOUND FLAMES SPREADING IN THE BUILDING....

the primary fire damage is on the second level the area of origin is still being investigated at this time...

THE HISTORIC FORMER FIRE STATION NOW HOUSES A BUSINESS ON THE FIRST FLOOR AND APARTMENTS ON THE SECOND - CAPTAIN DAN ROBERTS SAYS nobody was home in any of the apartments when the fire started...

He also told me NO ONE WAS INJURED AND THEY ARE STILL INVESTIGATING WHAT LED TO THE FIRE -

HE ALSO SAYS THE NEIGHBORING BUILDINGS WERE NOT DAMAGED...

i had some original photographs of the horse drawn wagon being pulled out of where the big garage door is with the tanks on it from that time in history....

BAMBI WILSON OWNS A BUSINESS NEXT DOOR - SHE SAYS SHE WAS SHOCKED TO LEARN OF THE FIRE...

i'm devastated for dan my neighbor who owns it and i'm devastated for Brian my neighbor who has the apartment, it was obviously a accident and thank god there was really no one home...

IN A SMALL TOWN WILSON SAYS COMMUNITY IS EVERYTHING...

its what keeps me here i'm coming up on my 30th year and it's truly the support of the community that has kept me here this long....

OUT: I SPOKE WITH THE OCCUPANTS OF THE APARTMENT OFF CAMERA THEY TELL ME THEY WILL BE STAYING WITH A FAMILY FRIEND AND WERE TOLD THAT THEY MAY NOT BE ABLE TO RETURN...IN COUNCIL BLUFFS IM YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD REPORTER VICTORIA CASSELL....

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa —

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