OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Carter Lake Democrat, Eric Armstong, was elected to replace Senator-elect Josh Turek in the state legislature, despite dropping out of the race in September. On Friday, Armstrong announced on his website that he's submitting his resignation to the Governor.

According to Iowa Code, there will be a special election to fill the seat for Iowa House District No. 20, which encompasses the west end of Council Bluffs and Carter Lake.

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In a statement, Armstrong wrote:

During the recent campaign, I stood at more than 17,000 doors and had meaningful conversations about the issues that matter most to people's lives. I truly enjoyed meeting the members of our community, and I am grateful to the people of District 20 for their support.







I must share that I have submitted my resignation to the Governor, effective immediately, respectfully declining the House seat to which I was elected in the recent election. I desire to serve my community, but ongoing health challenges will prevent me from fulfilling this role. I wish the best for our state and success for all the legislators in the upcoming session.





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