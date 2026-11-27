MANILLA, Iowa — Inside an old school building in the small town of Manilla, Iowa, it sounds like the season.

Christmas music drifts through the halls, where more than 700 animatronic Mr. and Mrs. Clauses, trolls, angels and even some of your favorite characters move and sing in what feels like a little house of Christmas.

Ryan Gamboa/KMTV Pat Palmer

A few of the Kringles have even earned a spot on the naughty list for their psychedelic indulgences, including one magic mushroom Santa.

The space is free and kid-friendly — and the display is the creation of Pat Palmer and her two sisters.

"In the 80's these were all really popular, so I think us sisters just started collecting them finding them at Walmart, Kmart," Palmer said.

Ryan Gamboa/KMTV Three sisters turned an old school in Manilla, Iowa, into a free holiday wonderland with more than 700 animatronic Santas, trolls and angels — now one of the state's most unique Christmas displays.



The three sisters are collectors whose finds date back a few decades. This year, they've expanded the collection and added a new snowman room.

Is it a passion? Maybe. An obsession?

"No, kind of scary right, you either love it or you hate it," Palmer said. "We never ever planned it, it just all came to be."

Ryan Gamboa/KMTV Pat Palmer

It's the kind of holiday experience you can only find in small-town Iowa.

"It's nostalgia," Palmer said.

As for which character is the crowd favorite?

"Actually, their favorite one is back here the Santa that likes to toot," Palmer said.

Ryan Gamboa/KMTV

The display is open every weekend from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through January, and it's just a short day trip from Omaha.

"I think it brings back for the old and young a lot of Christmas spirit," Palmer added.

For more information on the event, click here.

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